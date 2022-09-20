Obituaries for the Sept. 21, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

James Dixon, Sr.

James Dixon, Sr., 80, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 17, 2022.

Services are pending with Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

A full obituary will be in next week's edition.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Myrtle Jeannette Nida

Myrtle Jeannette Nida, 76, of Garfield, died Sept. 12, 2022. She was born Feb. 24, 1946.

Survivors are Jerry Nida, Melody Self, Joy Thomas (Ronald Moore), Trina and Robin Williams, Priscilla Clemons, Robert Thomas, Kelly and Gary Williams, Dawna and Jeff Hancock, and 29 grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Rollins Funeral Home.

Funeral service was 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Rollins Funeral Home.

Online condolences at: www.rollinsfuneral.com.

Katherine Powell

Katherine Powell, 80, of Rogers died Sept. 11, 2022, in her home in Rogers. She was born Aug. 24, 1942, in Garfield, to Albert and Jerolene "Jerry" Chism Wight.

She was a retired custodian at Elmwood Junior High School in Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Powell, and one sister, Peggy Tillman.

Survivors are her children, Marsha Richardson and Chris (Sarah) Powell, all of Rogers; two sisters, Doris Hanner of Pea Ridge and Betty Schumacher of Farmington, N.M.; grandchild, Rachelle (Ryan); brothers, Richard (Grace) Powell, Hailey Powell and Tristan Powell; great-grandchildren, Tatum Powell and Theodore Avery Brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the Bayless Cemetery in Gateway, Ark.

Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Kathleen Griffin Snyder

Kathleen Griffin Snyder, 96, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 11, 2022, in Rogers. She was born Feb. 4, 1926, in Moorhead, Miss., to Edgar Griffin and Ellen Adeline Dudley Griffin.

She was a retired nurse, who was very caring and loved to help people. She loved fashion, nutrition and her family.

She attended the First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin Richard Snyder; and 10 siblings.

Survivors are four children, Mark "Memphis" Snyder (Faith) of Pea Ridge, Richard Snyder (Janet) of Prairie Grove, Linda Sparks (Wayne) of Collierville, Tenn., and Stephanie Barkowski of Ft. Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Sisco Funeral Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Service was at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Tenn.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Marvin Neil Stephens

Marvin Neil Stephens, 88, died Sept. 12, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1934, in Dexter, Minn.

He lived his adult life in northwest Arkansas and worked for many years as a home builder as well as a preacher and pastor. Marvin married his wife Cheryl on Feb. 20, 1965. Their journey together was great and they spent a wonderful life together. Marvin had many talents and worked for a period as a missionary to Costa Rica. He loved traveling, flying airplanes and building anything and everything.

Marvin is now in Heaven with his Lord Jesus and all of God's people. His family and friends will dearly miss him.

Survivors are his wife, Cheryl of the home; three children, Debbie McBryde, Kim Fowler and husband Al and Curt Stephenson and wife Samantha; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the Benton County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements were with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers.

Family and friends are welcome to visit the funeral home website at https://www.bentoncountymemorialpark.com/ to leave condolences.

Buddy Dean Wright

Buddy Dean Wright, 84, of Rogers, Ark., died Sept. 16, 2022. He was born Feb. 17, 1938, to Jewell Byler Wright and Earl Wright in Garfield, Ark.

He was a lifelong Razorback fan. In 1967, he began selling Fords on the corner of Eighth Street and New Hope which would go on to become Bob Maloney Ford. He worked there for 43 years. He was a pillar of the community, serving as the nursing home minister for 40 years and on the Rogers City Council for 18 years. In 2018, he was awarded a key to the City of Rogers.

He was a joyous, loving, loyal and kind person. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Gary Wayne Wright; two brothers; and a sister.

Survivors are his wife of 40 years, Beverly; sons, Tim (Lisa) Wright of Norfolk, Va., David (Trish) Wright of Rogers, Brad Elsner of Rogers and Shawn (Lauren) Wright of Rogers; daughter, Sidney Anita (Joe) Duncan of Rogers; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge, Ark.

Funeral services will be held at 10:10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Garfield Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in Ruddick Cemetery in Garfield.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.