NEBCO Fall Festival has tons of fun, food

The annual Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. Events begin at 10 a.m.

The annual event includes a turkey shoot, vendor expo, hayride, touch a truck, silent auction, gun raffle, music, games and prizes. It is held at NEBCO Station No. 1, 14639 S. Wimpy Road, Garfield.

Tickets for the gun raffle are on sale at Flying RF Feed. Raffle prizes include a paddle board and gift certificates for restaurants, services such as hair care, nail car, car care and gift baskets from businesses. Silent auction items include a Yeti cooler, golf in Bella Vista, suite tickets to a Razorback football game, guided fishing trips from Curt Goff Striper Fishing Guide and River Pirate Guide Services and tickets to the Arkansas Public Theatre performances.

There will have live music from Three Hits & A Miss and Copper Creek.

There will be a kids area with sack races, bubbles, face painting and bingo. There will be health screenings of blood pressure checks, A1C screenings and vaccines offered.

There will be axe throwing from Ozark Axe House and the Daisy blow up BB gun range and the buy it now area.

For information about booth space, contact Tammy Douglas at 479-420-8241.