Make a mini-comic

by By Allison Harrison, columnist Special to The TIMES | September 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

Make a mini-comic atPea Ridge Community Library.

This exciting teen event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Comic artist, Becca Hillburn, will be virtually visiting the library to host a comic workshop. She will discuss her career as an artist, then she will teach how to make a mini-comic.

This event is for ages 12-18; spots are limited and registration is required for each participant. Register through the QR code on the library's Facebook event page.

•••

Editor's note: Allison Harrison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.

