TIMES photographs by Annette Beard
Sandy Herzberg, front center, is delighted at winning a pie during the Pea Ridge Alumni Association dinner and pie auction Saturday.
Home-made pies auctioned
Terry Dean, PRHS graduate of 1975 and vice president of the board of directors for the Pea Ridge Alumni Association, was excited about being the winning bidder on a pie Saturday at the dinner and pie auction.
Jerry Fitzner auctioned pies and bread during the Pea Ridge Alumni dinner and pie auction Saturday. The group uses the funds raised for scholarships for Pea Ridge High School graduates.
