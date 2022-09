The Pea Ridge Band Boosters will host a Chicken in the Ditch fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on the corner of Weston Street and West Pickens Road.

Come support Pea Ridge Band. Chicken will be available until gone. Prices are $5 for a chicken half, $10 for chicken half, chips, drink and a cookie. The chicken is cooked with the McKinney family sauce.

All proceeds support the Pea Ridge Band.