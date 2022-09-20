Benton County Jail

Monday, Sept. 12

11:17 p.m. Kameryn E. Fabrizio, 23, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Tuesday, Sept. 13

2:05 p.m. Kristi Rena Lyons, 43, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, second-degree domestic battering; first-degree terroristic threatening; refusal to submit to arrest

4:08 p.m. Tanner Cole Mann, 24, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear, serving one day

4:25 p.m. Justin Gouge, 35, Goodman, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, serving two days

8 p.m. Clayton Leland Bishop, 22, Seligman, Mo., by Centerton Police, aggravated assault on family or household member; violation of no contact order