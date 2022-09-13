Varsity boys and jr. girls claim runnerup trophies at Elkins

ELKINS -- Coach Heather Wades' running Blackhawks went up a classification but came home with a pair of second place team trophies at the Elkins Invitational last week.

Both teams had three medalists in the large competition.

The varsity boys Grandon and Tian Grant took third and fourth overall in the meet with times of 17:26 and 17:27 respectively. Troy Ferguson was also a high finisher, taking eighth in 18:14. The trio had the best 1-2-3 finish in the meet, besting the team champion Siloam Springs top 3 by 5 points.

Siloam won the meet with 37, followed by Pea Ridge 48, Van Buren 55, Farmington 122, Berryville 146, Gentry 183, Huntsville 186 and Prairie Grove 188.

Also figuring in the scoring for the Hawks were Sebasttien Mullikin, 19th (19:17); Jacob Stein, 20th (19:22); Noah Pruitt, 31st (20:21); and Parker Tillman, 48th (21:45).

The junior girls also finished behind Siloam Springs who won with 21. Pea Ridge had 86, Prairie Grove 89, Gravette 112, Northridge 115, and Butterfield 162.

Seventh-grader Paisley Tillman again led the way for the junior girls, taking eighth in 16:10. Sadie Christensen was ninth (16:21), and Lillie Coles was 15th (17:26) to round out the top 15 finishers.

Others scoring for the Hawks included Wrynlee Nichols, 22nd (13:57); Isabelle Etzkorn, 24th (18:19); Ada Lark, 28th (18:35); and Ashlyn Henson, 29th (18:36).

The varsity girls had one medalist in the meet with Rylee Raines taking fourth place with a 21:10 effort. The team finished third in the team competition with 102, behind Gravette's 34 and Van Burens 46. Fourth was Shiloh with 102, and Siloam Springs 113 and Prairie Grove 116.

Others figuring in the scoring included Ava Pippin, 18th (24:11); Leah Atkins, 22nd (25:23); Emily Scott, 25th (25:28); Kylee Tidwell, 37th (26:52); Raelyn Raines, 42nd (28:21); and Dana Rapier, 47th (30:47).

Junior boys ace Cruz Porter medaled again, taking 11th in the meet with a 13:31 clocking. Lane Booher was 22nd (14:31); Colin Slocum, 26th (14:43); Mason Gartrell, 46th (15:57); Gavin Ora, 50th (16:14); Boston Powell, 53rd (16:22); and Chandon Nichols, 59th (17:02).

Siloam Springs won the Jr. Boys title with 23, followed by Shiloh 62, Gravette 94, Pea Ridge 114, Prairie Grove 126, Berryville 149, Northridge 158 and Butterfield 225.

Courtesy photographs Blackhawk boys varsity took second place at the Elkins Invitational 4A-5A meet Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.



Courtesy photographs Blackhawk boys individual medalists at the Elkins Invitational 4A-5A meet Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, included Grandon Grant, third; Tian Grant, fourth; and Troy Ferguson, eighth.



Courtesy photographs Blackhawk girls junior high took second place at the Elkins Invitational 4A-5A meet Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

