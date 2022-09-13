TIMES photograph by Annette Beard In the last scoring play of the Friday night football game in Huntsville, Blackhawk senior Kayden Rains, No. 3, was brought down in the end zone resulting in a final score of 35-6 for the Blackhawks over the Eagles. See 1B for more.

Print Headline: Twisted final TD tackle

