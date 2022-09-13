In the last scoring play of the Friday night football game in Huntsville, Blackhawk senior Kayden Rains, No. 3, was brought down in the end zone resulting in a final score of 35-6 for the Blackhawks over the Eagles.
Twisted final TD tackleby Annette Beard | September 13, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard In the last scoring play of the Friday night football game in Huntsville, Blackhawk senior Kayden Rains, No. 3, was brought down in the end zone resulting in a final score of 35-6 for the Blackhawks over the Eagles.
Print Headline: Twisted final TD tackle
