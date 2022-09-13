Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 37

Thursday, Sept. 14, 1972

The second Blackhawk to be chosen as player of the week this season is Randy Easterling, 15, a sophomore at PRHS. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Easterling and plays offense.

Pea Ridge's new park has been named Pea Ridge Day municipal park. In making the announcement, Clint Schooley, president of the sponsoring group, the Pea Ridge Little League, said the name was selected for the local man who became nationally famous as a baseball pitcher in both minor and major leagues.

FHA officers included president Billye McElmurry, first vice president Patsy Prophet, second vice president Brenda Buttry, third vice president Glenda Gastineau, secretary Phyllis Evans, reporter Veletta Moore, historian Sherry Barnett, song leader Robin Whisenhunt, and sponsor, Mrs. Wanda Roe.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 37

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1982

Pea Ridge's sewer project is 40% complete, the engineer told Pea Ridge City Council members.

Gateway City Hall should be finished in time for the city elections in November, according to the City Council, meeting in the home of Mayor Ada Walker. Minutes were read by Lida Schnitzer. The treasurer's report showed balances of $2,107.85 in the general fund and $2,125.59 in the street fund.

The city of Pea Ridge filed suit against the owner of property in the city to force the removal of condemned buildings on the property. The property, owned by R.C. Miller, sits on the corner of Patton and Carr streets.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 37

Thursday, Sept. 27, 1992

Two of the four aldermen in Pea Ridge are being challenged in the Nov. 3 general election. There will also be contests in Avoca and Gateway. Incumbent alderman Gary Immel is unopposed. Frank Rizzio will be a new face on the council as he ran without opposition. Incumbent Delores Hall faces a challenge by Thelma Hughes and former alderman Joe Hart is running against incumbent Norman Abrams.

The Pea Ridge National Military Park will offer a guided hiking tour Saturday. The six mile guided walk will begin at the Visitor Center and will last about four hours.

Authorities continue to search for the body of a Pea Ridge woman believed to have been swept away Sept. 8 in a flash flood that over ran a low-water bridge in Barry County, Mo.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 37

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2002

Things haven't changed much since Sept. 11, 2001, for Pea Ridge Police Chief Tim Ledbetter said. "We were always looking for the bad guys," he said. "The attacks just made other people more aware."

Superintendent of schools Dr. Virgil Freeman had good and bad news for the Pea Ridge School Board Monday. "The good news is we're still on our feet," Freeman said. "We will make payroll Aug. 30 and will make it again on Sept. 15." The bad news, however, shows the district going in the red by the end of September unless revenues from the county and state exceed estimated expenses by $124,321.

Rick Webb and John Sainsbury were running for Pea Ridge School Board.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 37

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012

Like an oasis, a sea of green Vaughn Bermuda grass stood in the midst of the brown, drought-parched fields south of Lee Town Road this summer. Watered daily with an overhead irrigation system, the grass grew to more than the required 18 inches before being cut, providing farmer Larry Miser with one more cutting this summer.

City officials are considering options to fund city services; opinions are divided. Council member Nadine Telgemeier requested a Committee of the Whole meeting to explore whether a city sales tax is necessary to fund the library.

Hundreds of volunteers painted, hammered and visited while rebuilding three homes in Pea Ridge last Saturday. They were renovating the houses through the Rebuilding Together of Northwest Arkansas. Young people learned the value of volunteering as coaches of the Blackhawks ... encouraged their athletes to join the projects.