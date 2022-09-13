OPINION: 5A West has tough week, loses four of eight

After suffering but a lone loss in each of the first two weeks of play, the league caught up with reality by taking four on the chin with only four conference teams taking a "W" for the week.

Pea Ridge took down Huntsville 35-6 with Prairie Grove running over Gravette 50-28 in a pair of old league reunions, with Alma and Shiloh traveling to the Sooner state to pick up some wins. Shiloh hammered Victory Christian of Tulsa 72-33 while Alma got past Pryor 36-27 to post the other two wins.

On the losing side, Rogers surprised Farmington 52-39, while Elkins utterly destroyed Clarksville in a 62-20 blowout. Batesville snuck up on Harrison to edge them 25-24 with small school Rison unexpectedly running over Dardanelle 44-28

The flurry of activity left the league's non-conference mark at 14-7 with just this week left before heading into the much more challenging league matchups.

This week will be a light one with only three teams in action. Shiloh is finishing its run of playing private schools, going to Lincoln Christian of Tulsa, with Prairie Grove also matching up with a Tulsa private school as the Tigers take on Metro Christian.

Pea Ridge finishes out the schedule with a renewal of a cross county rivalry. The Hawks will be on the road to face the Gentry Pioneers who have one of their best teams in years. Both teams are 2-0 headed into the contest. Oddsmakers have the Pioneers as a 17-point favorite coming in, coming off blow out wins over Westville (Okla.) 41-8 and 63-41 over Quitman. Quitman was ranked 26th in Arkansas 3A, with Westville ranking 50th in 2A Oklahoma.

The Pioneers have a pair of seniors who do most the damage. Quarterback Chris Bell is throwing for 128 yards a game while averaging 83 yards per game on the ground. Ty Hays is rushing for more than 100 yards per game.

Receiver Addi Taylor is averaging 44 yards per game, and has launched a few passes in the Pioneers offensive sets.

5A West

Non-conference

Standings

Alma^3-0

Pea Ridge^2-0

Prairie Grove^2-0

Harrison^2-1

Farmington^2-1

Dardanelle^2-1

Shiloh^1-1

Clarksville^1-1

MaxPreps/CBS poll

5A football

1. LR Parkview^1-1

2. Shiloh^1-1

3. LR Robinson^1-1

4. Camden^2-1

5. Wynne^2-0

6. Magnolia^2-0

7. Farmington^2-1

8. White Hall^2-1

9. Maumelle^2-1

10. Nettleton^3-0

11. Alma^3-0

12. LR Mills^3-0

13. Morrilton^3-0

14. Valley View^2-1

15. Pine Bluff^2-0

16. Harrison^2-1

17. Prairie Grove^2-0

18. Beebe^2-1

19. Hot Springs^1-1

20. Batesville^2-1

21. HS Lakeside^0-2

22. Batesville Southside^2-1

23. PB Watson Chapel^1-2

24. Vilonia^0-3

25. Dardanelle^2-1

26. Pea Ridge^2-0

27. Brookland^1-2

28. Texarkana^1-2

29. Hope^0-2

30. Clarksville^0-3

31. Forrest City^0-2

32. DeQueen^0-3

33. Paragould^1-2

