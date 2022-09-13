Obituaries for the Sept. 14, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Pamela M. Bolerjack

Pamela M. Bolerjack, 68, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Eureka Springs, Ark. She was born May 27, 1954, in Natchez, Miss.

At her birth, she required a blood transfusion. The call went out to the community and a clown from the Shriners Circus responded and gave Pamela the blood she needed. Thus her life began.

She grew up in Mississippi with her much loved older brother, Gerald Smith. After college, Pamela moved to the Ozarks where she married her beloved David Shane Bolerjack. Her two sons, Derek Sheridan and Timothy Bolerjack, were a source of delight, consternation and abundant roars of laughter. How proud she was of her boys.

Pamela was relieved to have such fine and fierce women as daughters-in-law, Jennifer Mathews and Leah Sheridan, whom she loved and admired. Two magical and clever grandsons filled her life with adventure and fun. She loved and adored Shane Bolerjack and Lewis Sheridan, always treasuring her time with them.

Throughout her life Pamela made deep and abiding friendships full of hilarity, wine, honesty, and love. The wise and wonderful women of her posse included Peggy, Annie, Sarah, Deb, Teresa, Malissa, Kathleen, Patti and Carol.

Pamela lived an artful – art filled – life. She was deeply spiritual, wickedly funny and always had a new project in mind.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorials can be made in her honor to Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 East U.S. Hwy. 62, Eureka Springs, AR 72632.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Nelson Funeral Services.

Editor's note: Bolerjack was pastor of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, Pea Ridge, in the 1990s.

Kathleen Griffin Snyder

Kathleen Griffin Snyder, 96, of Pea Ridge died Sept. 11, 2022, in Rogers.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Sisco Funeral Chapel, Pea Ridge, before the service.

Service is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Wanda Lavonne Wright

Wanda Lavonne Wright, 90, of Garfield, Ark., died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born May 26, 1932, in Garfield, Ark., to Ambrose Bartee Green and Gladys Broam Green.

She was a homemaker for her family, worked at Emerson, Pel-Freeze, the downtown drugstore in Pea Ridge and the Seligman Laundrymat. She was unselfish, compassionate, was a mother, grandmother, nurse and friend to many in the community. Wanda was the "rock" of her family and deeply loved babies, children and every living creature that God made.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Garfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Lemoine Earl Wright whom she married Feb. 3, 1948; children, Gary, Mike and June; and siblings, L.D. Green, Vontrice "Sis" Brandon, Celia Joe "Toodie" Noland and Kenneth Green.

Survivors are her children, J.L. Wright (Fredia) of Garfield, Joey Wright (Wendy) of Washburn, Mo., Jimmy Wright of Garfield, Julie Safarik (Carl) of Garfield and Gina Arthur (Ben) of Garfield; siblings, Wilma Bridges of Garfield, Billy Green (Sally) of Bella Vista, Larry Green (Brenda) of Bella Vista and Donnie Green (Sarah) of Pea Ridge; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the First Baptist Church in Garfield.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Ruddick Cemetery.

