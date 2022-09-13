Home FFL approved

City Planning Commission members approved a home occupation request, a rezoning request, a large scale development and a variance at the regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Chairman Al Fowler questioned the process for notifying the public about items being presented at public hearings.

"What's our process for notification for information like this?" Fowler asked.

City building official Tony Townsend said there was not a notice in the newspaper for the entertainment district as he didn't receive information on it until about 12 days before the meeting.

"I don't know what the protocol is. It's not a zoning issue, but a use issue. Home occupation does not have to be publicized. I don't know where this falls," Townsend said.

"Just expressing an opinion -- it seems like there should be standardized process for notification," Fowler said.

There was a legal ad published in the Aug. 21 edition of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette for the public hearing for the rezone request.

Planners approved the home occupation request for 380 Fox Circle presented by Michael Brown who said he operated his business for 10 years in Colorado and has recently moved to Pea Ridge.

"It's my duty to be able to legally help citizens of the US to purchase firearms," Brown said, explaining his federal firearms license for Allegiant Arms. He said he runs the background check for persons applying for a permit. "I do not stock firearms. I run background checks for ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms)."

He said the firearm is shipped to him and, if the buyer passes the background check, he ships it to them. If they don't, he sends it back to the seller.

City attorney Shane Perry said there are other FFL holders in the city.

Planners approved rezoning 30 acres on East Arkansas Highway 72 for Tom Seay's Kinny Creek Development.

"This is another part of this 80 acres we recently purchased. We want it zoned R2 as well," Seay explained. He said single family homes are planned.

In other business, planners approved:

• A large-scale development for Splash Carwash at 323 Slack St.;

• A lot split, corner of Christina Circle and Melissa Street; and

• A variance request for a 10-feet setback for 1705 Shelby St., for a pool for Grant Hall.