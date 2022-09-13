Blackhawk volleyball unbeaten in 4A-1, routs Gentry 3-0

The Blackhawk volleyball team recorded their third victory over district opponents, blowing past Gentry 3-0, taking all three sets.
Sydney Spears gave the Hawks an auspicious start with a pair of spikes to grab an early 2-0 lead for Pea Ridge. Leah Telgemeier launched an unreturned serve to put the hosts up 3-0.
Pea Ridge miscued on two serves around an errant Pioneer serve to lead 4-2, just before Spears got her third spike to boost the lead. A team block at the net scored a point, with a bad return on a subsequent Hawk serve giving Pea Ridge a 7-2 lead.
Two out-of-bounds Hawk serves on both sides of a long Gentry serve left the score at 8-4. A Hawk violation and good return shot by Gentry narrowed the lead to 8-6 before a Gentry miscue set the score at 9-6.
The next two serves by Pea Ridge were not returned to push the home girls ahead 11-6, then good defense by Gentry and a miscue by Pea Ridge tightened it up at 11-8. A great block by the Hawk front line then a return mistake by Gentry restored the Hawks' 5-point edge, 13-8.
A well placed shot by the guests along with a Hawk mistake, shrank the lead back down to 3, but two straight excellent serves by Telgemeier restored the 5-point edge at 15-10. Gentry then scored but another Spears' spike got the point right back.
An excellent Hawk serve bumped the lead to 6 for the first time with a Pioneer rule infraction pushing the Hawks out to an 18-11 lead. Two great Hawks serves, a miscue on a return by Gentry with Spears nailing another spike and suddenly the Hawks had doubled the score on their guests 22-11.
A couple of bad serves and a poor return gave the visitors some hope with a 3-point run. The two teams traded bad serves but the activity got the Hawks closer to the game point as they were ahead 23-25, Gentry then scored three straight points to close to 23-17, but a well timed block at the net, put them just a point away from the set win. A bad Pioneer serve on the next point closed out the set with the Hawks winning 25-17.
Pea Ridge went on to take the next two sets to win the match 3-0.