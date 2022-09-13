Blackhawk volleyball unbeaten in 4A-1, routs Gentry 3-0

The Blackhawk volleyball team recorded their third victory over district opponents, blowing past Gentry 3-0, taking all three sets.

Sydney Spears gave the Hawks an auspicious start with a pair of spikes to grab an early 2-0 lead for Pea Ridge. Leah Telgemeier launched an unreturned serve to put the hosts up 3-0.

Pea Ridge miscued on two serves around an errant Pioneer serve to lead 4-2, just before Spears got her third spike to boost the lead. A team block at the net scored a point, with a bad return on a subsequent Hawk serve giving Pea Ridge a 7-2 lead.

Two out-of-bounds Hawk serves on both sides of a long Gentry serve left the score at 8-4. A Hawk violation and good return shot by Gentry narrowed the lead to 8-6 before a Gentry miscue set the score at 9-6.

The next two serves by Pea Ridge were not returned to push the home girls ahead 11-6, then good defense by Gentry and a miscue by Pea Ridge tightened it up at 11-8. A great block by the Hawk front line then a return mistake by Gentry restored the Hawks' 5-point edge, 13-8.

A well placed shot by the guests along with a Hawk mistake, shrank the lead back down to 3, but two straight excellent serves by Telgemeier restored the 5-point edge at 15-10. Gentry then scored but another Spears' spike got the point right back.

An excellent Hawk serve bumped the lead to 6 for the first time with a Pioneer rule infraction pushing the Hawks out to an 18-11 lead. Two great Hawks serves, a miscue on a return by Gentry with Spears nailing another spike and suddenly the Hawks had doubled the score on their guests 22-11.

A couple of bad serves and a poor return gave the visitors some hope with a 3-point run. The two teams traded bad serves but the activity got the Hawks closer to the game point as they were ahead 23-25, Gentry then scored three straight points to close to 23-17, but a well timed block at the net, put them just a point away from the set win. A bad Pioneer serve on the next point closed out the set with the Hawks winning 25-17.

Pea Ridge went on to take the next two sets to win the match 3-0.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Lady Blackhawk sophomore Kasey Goldberg, No. 3, and libero Maddie Peterson, prepare to return the volley as senior team mate Kyleigh Pruitt, No. 1, watches the ball Thursday, Sept. 8, in the home game against Gentry. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 11, serves to the Lady Pioneers Thursday, Sept. 8. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Kyleigh Pruitt, No. 1, serves Thursday, Sept. 8, in the home game against the Lady Pioneers from Gentry. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

