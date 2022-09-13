Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Aug. 30
Cannonball Cafe
311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of certified food protection manager.
Wendy's
221 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Large buildup of ice in the walk-in cooler.
Aug. 31
It'll Do Brew
2110 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired July 30, 2022.
Moonbeam's Pastries
1601 Klauss Lane, Apt. D, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Large door open during inspection. No quat test strips.
Sept. 1
God's Pantry
17938 Dennis Mitchell Road, Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No retail food permit posted.