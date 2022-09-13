Sign in
Benton County Health Dept. inspections

by From Staff Reports | September 13, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 30

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of certified food protection manager.

Wendy's

221 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Large buildup of ice in the walk-in cooler.

Aug. 31

It'll Do Brew

2110 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired July 30, 2022.

Moonbeam's Pastries

1601 Klauss Lane, Apt. D, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Large door open during inspection. No quat test strips.

Sept. 1

God's Pantry

17938 Dennis Mitchell Road, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No retail food permit posted.

