Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 36

Thursday, Sept. 7, 1972

Next Wednesday, Sept. 13, marks the first day candidates may file for city offices. They are allowed 10 days to do so, but since Sept. 23 falls of a Saturday, the cut-off date will be Friday, Sept. 22.

The first to be honored as Blackhawk Player of the Week since the start of the current footballs season is Darrell David, 17, a junior. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Davis and is a fullback for the Hawks.

The Pea Ridge City Council will be faced with a new matter this coming election. Cities of the second class must have at least one voting precinct for each ward. Pea Ridge has two wards.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 36

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 1982

Students of Southwest R-5 School, Washburn, Mo., got an extra day off over the Labor Day weekend due to fire destroying the old gymnasium Thursday. It was being used for the junior classes.

Enrollment in Pea Ridge High School for the fall term totaled 265 this year for grades 7 through 12. Elementary (kindergarten through sixth grade) totaled 318, according to superintendent Roy A. Roe.

Pea Ridge City council members and Mayor Lester Hall met in a special meeting Tuesday to act on the roof repairing problems for City Hall and the fire station.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 36

Thursday, Sept. 10, 1992

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to elect a Pea Ridge School Board member and decide whether to extend a seven-mill property levy to build new classrooms. Seeking the School Board seat vacated by John Brown are Nancy Goebel, a former teacher at Pea Ridge, and David Jones, an employee of the Rogers School District.

Moki Hana Presley of Garfield spent this summer entertaining thousands of visitors in Eureka Springs. Hana, a beautiful black-haired girl, is half Hawaiian. A superb musician, she has performed at the prestigious Carnegie Hall. She is married to Robert Presley of Garfield, the son of Grenetta and Renard Bray.

The Pea Ridge City Council discussed the necessary requirements for getting an application to bond the council for the water tower project. Fire Chief Jerry Collins addressed the council concerning approval of plans to construct a building to house the fire department equipment.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 36

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2002

Bearing bottles of orange colored water and a bag of rust-tinted clothing, Mildred Hicks of North Davis Street confronted the City Council about the quality of her city water Tuesday during the Council meeting. "I've brought this problem to the attention of the Water Department time after time," Hicks said.

Rick Webb said serving on the Pea Ridge City Council for six years is the most important qualification for Board of Education director. Webb will face John Sainsbury on Sept. 17 in a race for Pea Ridge School Board position 2.

The wild peas for which our town is named are the teacher for those of us who are their owners. I think they have a timetable, both for their actions and for us to learn. They are not like your spring beauties, such as showy jonquils and tulips. Those show offs presented themselves in all their glory months ago.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 36

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012

He dropped out of school a few months before graduation in a neighboring school district, frustrated about losing credits because of excessive absences, but Brian Nelson is determined to graduate high school. So, at 19 years of age, he's back in school. He's one of the students at Pea Ridge Academy, begun this year by the Pea Ridge School District.

The 19th annual Pea Ridge Golf Classic Four-Person Scramble is set for Saturday, Oct. 20, at Big Sugar Golf Club. Jerry Wilkerson, co-manager of the course with Jim Roe, said the scramble is the same golf tournament begun 19 yeas ago by John Brown, Jim Cheek, Lee Hall, Jerry Burton, Roe and himself.

Plans are progressing for the new Blackhawk footballs stadium as city planners made recommendations on the plans presented by Gene Pierce from Lewis Architects and Engineers Thursday. One more tech review meeting and the plans will be considered by the Planning Commission at the Oct. 2 meeting.