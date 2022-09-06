Fruit Cocktail Cake

From the kitchen of Donna Fuller, Anderson, Mo.

2 c. flour

1/2 c. sugar

1 stick butter, softened

2 tsp. soda

4 c. (2 cans) fruit cocktail, with syrup

2 eggs

1/2 c. packed brown sugar

1 c. nuts

1 c. coconut, if desired

Topping

3/4 c. sugar

1/2 c. milk

1 stick butter

Preheat oven to 350.

Grease and flour a 9- by 13-inch baking pan.

Mix all cake ingredients and pour into pan. Bake from 30 to 35 minutes at 350, until golden brown and knife inserted into center comes out clean.

While cake is baking, combine sugar, milk and butter for topping. Bring to a boil and boil for five minutes then pour onto warm cake immediately after it comes out of the oven.

Cake will last two to three days, covered, in refrigerator.

•••

