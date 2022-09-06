Pea Ridge School District calendar 2022-2023

The first day of school for students was Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, for the fall semester of 2022. The calendar was approved in March by the Pea Ridge School Board.

The first quarter ends Oct. 11.

The second quarter is Oct. 12 until Dec. 16.

There are parent/teacher conferences scheduled for Oct. 17-27.

There is no school on Oct. 14 or 17 with professional developoment scheduled.

Thanksgiving Break is scheduled Nov. 21-25.

Winter break is scheduled Dec. 19-Jan. 2.

Professional development, and therefore no school, is Jan. 3.

The third quarter will be Jan. 4 until March 14.

The fourth quarter is March 15 until May 26, the last day of school.

Spring break is scheduled March 20-24.

High School graduation is scheduled May 13.