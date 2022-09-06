Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

7:22 p.m. Police were dispatched to a call of an unconscious person at a residence on Fox Spur Street. the male was transported by ambulance.

Thursday, Aug. 4

12:32 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Frost Street in reference to a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, Willie Lawrence White, 43, Pea Ridge, was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant from Pea Ridge Police.

Saturday, Aug.6

Police were dispatched to Dollar General for a report of shoplifting. As a result of the investigation, police were able to identify the suspects who store officials wanted to ban from the store, but not press charges.

Thursday, Aug. 11

8:36 p.m. Police were advised of an assault that took place at King Lane apartments between two women. No charges were filed.

Sunday, Aug. 14

10:28 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Herbert Benjamin Hodde IV, 21, Bentonville, in connection with speeding, possession of controlled substance Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Logan Andrew Mason, 25, Bentonville, in connection with possession of controlled substance Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Aug, 18

9:06 a.m. A resident of East Watie Street reported harassment involving text messages. As a result of the investigation, the prosecuting attorney said charges were not warranted.

Friday, Aug. 19

8:40 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Robert Joseph Acocelli, 18, Centerton, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI and speeding.

Saturday, Aug. 20

12:27 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited the driver Hunter William Hennessee, 21, Fayetteville, in connection with no proof of insurance and arrested the passenger, Coby Fransisco Martinez, 24, Pea Ridge, in connection with a felony warrant from Benton County and possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, Aug. 22

12:58 p.m. A resident of Laux Lane reported a missing package reportedly delivered by FedEx.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

2:03 p.m. Police transported Gavin L. Meredith, 40, Pineville, Mo., to Benton County Detention Center in connection with a one-day court commit sentence by the judge.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

5:18 p.m. Police received a report of a reckless driver. While responding, police saw a male driver claim the driver of the vehicle behind him had hit his vehicle. Police spoke with both drivers, telling them to move off the road into an adjacent parking lot to talk. The driver of the second vehicle, a black Kia, drove off "at a high rate of speed," according to the report. Police made contact with her at a residence on Weston Street. While police were in pursuit of the Kia, the driver of the other vehicle left the scene. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Brittany Leann McJunkin-Black, 33, Bentonville, in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving, driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance and fleeing.

5:43 p.m. Police found property at intersection of Price Street and Curtis Avenue including a small back pack containing medication, glasses and a watch. Police were unable to locate the owner.

Friday, Aug. 26

4:10 p.m. A resident of Brooks Circle reported fraud involving the purchase of gift cards in exchange for cash.