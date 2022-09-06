Palarino coaches golf

Dalton Palarino is the coach for Blackhawk golf, the coach for junior high boys basketball and assistant coach for varsity boys basketball.

This year is his fifth year as golf coach and seventh year in Pea Ridge and coaching basketball in Pea Ridge.

A native of Branch, Ark., he went to school at County Line High School and later graduated from the University of Arkansas and received his masters degree from UA Monticello.

When a student, he played basketball, baseball and golf in high school

Palarino said: "I am in education because of the impact that my coaches had on me growing up."

Fun fact: "My wife Haley and I have a 20-month-old daughter, Adley. We love spending time at the lake and on our family farm."