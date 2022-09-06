Obituaries for the Sept. 7, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Darrell Joe David

Darrell Joe David, 67, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 1, 2022 in Rogers. He was born July 20, 1955, in Eureka Springs, Ark., to Delbert Willard David and Elsie Grace Glocksein David.

He graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1974 and then married Janet Denise Johnson on Aug. 22, 1975.

Darrell served in the U.S. Navy and worked for Scott Paper in Rogers for 20 years. He was an avid sports fan, loved to hunt and fish and never met a stranger. He loved his family and friends and was a member of the Westside Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry David.

Survivors are his wife, Janet David; son, Michael David and wife Tasha of Pea Ridge; brothers, Gary David and wife Barbara of Pea Ridge and Jerry David of Bella Vista; four grandchildren, Cooper and Cash David and Kenzie and Talon Chaffin; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Robert Alvis Hayes

Robert Alvis Hayes, 88, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 1, 2022, in Bentonville. He was born Oct. 18, 1933, in Stanton, Ala., to Emmett Holsey Hayes and Lavadie Burt Hayes.

He graduated high school in Maplesville, Ala., in 1952, then enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and served his country that he loved for eight years. Robert served as a member of the Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Neb. During his time in the Air Force, he married his wife, Nelda McKissick on Feb. 10, 1956. They were married 64 years and together they had four children.

Robert then went to work at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, Texas, working with escape systems. He worked at NASA for five years and at this time he felt called into the ministry and enrolled at Bethany Nazarene College (Southern Nazarene University). He served his Lord and Savior for many years as a pastor/minister for the Church of the Nazarene, Chickasha Church of the Nazarene, McCrory Church of the Nazarene, Werner Park Church of the Nazarene and Waldron Church of the Nazarene. After retirement from the Nazarene Church, he was asked to become the pastor at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Waldron, Ark., which he pastored for nine years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nelda Hayes; siblings, Lilah Mae Johnson (Earl), Myrtle Donovan, Joyce Tinney (Ray), Maurice Hayes, William Hayes (Sandra); and in-laws, Curtis Smith, Avis Hayes and Sheree Hayes.

Survivors are children, Kathy Ann Dawson (Jim) of Asheboro, N.C., Wanda Lee Baker (Anthony) of Little Flock, Ark., Ken Hayes of Washburn, Mo., and Charles Robert Hayes (Suzanne) of Asheboro, N.C.; siblings, Emmett Hayes (Earnestine) of Picayune, Miss., Eleanor Smith of Maplesville, Ala., Linda Atcheson (Robert Jr.) of Stanton, Ala.; sister-in-law, Donna Hayes of Montgomery, Ala.; 10 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Service was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in the Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene.

Burial was in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Michael James McAllister

Michael James McAllister, 48, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind. He was born Sept. 25, 1973, in Bentonville, Ark., to Case Andrew McAllister and Patsy Diane Clanton McAllister.

He was a 1992 graduate of Pea Ridge High School where he played baseball and football.

He was a cabinet maker for Verser Cabinets in Rogers and Jim's Quality Cabinets in Garfield. Mike loved to hunt and fish, camping and singing. He loved watching baseball and being with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Patsy McAllister; paternal grandparents, Don and Betty McAllister; and maternal grandparents, J.C. and Virginia Clanton.

Survivors are his wife, Terry Lynn McAllister; children, Alexis McAllister (Josh Gonzales) of Bella Vista; Mason McAllister (Alyssa Waddell) of Bentonville; his father, Case McAllister (Connie Colgrove) of Pea Ridge; siblings, Trish Wood (Renee Rhodes Kash) of Bentonville, Cory McAllister (Laura) of Pea Ridge; the mother of his children, Trinity McAllister of Noel, Missouri and a grandson, Kendrick Gonzales.

Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

A graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Dent Cemetery in Missouri.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Wanda Roe

Wanda Roe, 101, passed peacefully at her home in Pea Ridge, having maintained her independence and mental acuity until the end. She was born on Nov. 9, 1920, in Batesville, Ark., to William M. and Luna (Cockrum) Finley.

She spent her life in Arkansas, where she met and married Roy A. Roe on Christmas Day 1940 and where they raised their daughter, Ramona, and their son, Roy A. Roe II.

She was a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas State University. She did her post graduate work at the Universities of Arkansas, Illinois and Texas. Holding multiple degrees, she became a career educator, teaching home economics, art, music and library science. She was also a licensed counselor and art instructor for North Arkansas Community College.

She was active in her church, her community and various civic groups. She held leadership positions for the PTA, Booster Club, Federated Women's clubs and PEO. She was state president of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and a member of regional and international committees. She served as state president of the American Association of University Women and was a member of national committees.

She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and served as president of Women's Circles and a member of the Chancel Choir. She was an accomplished pianist and over the years, played in church services, weddings and funerals.

She was a life-long Democrat and served nine years as the secretary of the Benton County Central Committee. She was appointed by Governor Clinton to serve two terms on the Gifted and Talented State Board and she was appointed by Governor Beebe to serve two terms on the Arkansas Humanities Council.

During President Clinton's term, she volunteered to work at the White House.

She was an accomplished, award winning artist and poet and served as president of the Rogers Art Guild, the Ozark Pastel Society and the Village Art Club. She was named Art Educator of the Year, honored by the Arkansas Art Educators and the International Pastel Society for outstanding volunteer work. Giving speeches and workshops gave her great joy and she made many presentations for local, state, national and international groups. This past June, she gave a speech for the Pea Ridge Historical Society.

She had a gift of connecting to those around her and she was eager to meet new friends. Traveling and art were a large part of her life. Having visited all 50 states and 43 foreign countries, she was able to see many of the great works of art, the architectural creation of man and the vast beauty of God's natural creation.

Wanda's family and friends were the most important things to her. This was evidenced by the huge outpouring of cards, calls and visits that she received not only these last few weeks but through her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy A. Roe; her daughter, Ramona Roe; and her son, Roy A. Roe II.

Survivors are granddaughter, Crystal (Roe) Craig; great grandson, Conner Craig of Florida; and her many friends.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, before the service in Sisco Funeral Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Services are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Viola Cemetery in Viola, Ark.

Memorials may be made to a favorite group or charity.

