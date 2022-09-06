New PD SUVs replace aging, well-worn fleet

The supply chain delays that have hampered product availability throughout the country affected the Pea Ridge Police Department

Six new Durangos ordered earlier this year have just been delivered. One is assigned to an administrative officer and is unmarked, according to Lt. John Langham. The others are marked.

All replace vehicles that have nearly or more than 100,000 miles, Langham said.

Two of the vehicles that are being replaced will be given to other city departments for "non-emergency service," Langham said.

"These vehicles were near the end of their life cycle and were starting to nickle and dime us to death," Langham said, explaining that vehicles used for emergency services wear out faster than those used for private service as they are idled more and often have to go from sitting still to a high rate of speed. "Typically, police vehicles wear out twice as fast by the end of service. We've stretched these out as long as we can."

Two of the older vehicles will be kept in reserve for part-time officers and for substitute use when other vehicles are in the shop.

All three SRO (school resource officer) vehicles are being retired, Langham said. Two are 2011 models and have been able to be used longer than the patrol cars as the officers assigned to the schools don't drive as many miles as the patrol officers. He said one of those vehicles had more than 120,000 miles on it.

"These cars were approved last spring," he said, adding "it's taken this long to get them because of the vehicle shortage due to covid."

"We used our vehicles until they couldn't be used in an emergency services. When you call 911, you want to know an officer will respond. It had gotten to the point they were mechanically no longer sound," he said.

The selection of the vehicles was made by looking for the "best vehicle with the lowest maintenance cost," he said, "to save the taxpayers more money. They also have more room to carry equipment and seem to be an overall better vehicle mechanically."

He said the money approved for the car purchase was from city's covid funds.