Lady Blackhawk volleyball takes on Lady Eagles

The Lady Blackhawks took care of business by whipping the Huntsville Eagles 3-0 to open conference play Tuesday.

The Lady Hawks upset the Gravette Lady Lions and came out on top 3-2 in that contest to keep their conference record unblemished, at 2-0.

The volleyball Lady Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Gentry Lady Pioneers Thursday in another league battle.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 11, reaches high for the volley Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Kyleigh Pruitt, No. 1, prepares to hit the ball Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the contest against the Huntsville volleyball team.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 11, leaps to hit the volleyball Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the home game against Huntsville.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 11, prepares to return the volleyball Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the home game against Huntsville.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 11, leaps to hit the volleyball Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the home game against Huntsville.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 11, watches for the balll Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the home game against Huntsville.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Junior Leah Telgmeier reaches for the ball.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Lady Blackhawk senior Maddie Peterson serves Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Junior Leah Telgemeier, No. 22, and senior Sydney Spears, No. 11, intently watch the ball preparing to react in the contest against Huntsville Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Junior Leah Telgemeier, No. 22, serves Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Junior Kayla Madsen, No. 23, prepares to return the volleyball to the Huntsville team.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Kasey Goldberg, No. 3, reaches for the ball rebounding it to the opposing Huntsville team Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Kasey Goldberg, No. 3, vigorously hits the ball over the net it to the opposing Huntsville team Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Kasey Goldberg, No. 3, reaches for the ball rebounding it to the opposing Huntsville team Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 11, leaps to hit the volleyball Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the home game against Huntsville.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Junior Lady Blackhawk Kayla Madsen, No. 23, reaches for the ball as teammates keep their eyes on the volleyball.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Lady Blackhawk senior Maddie Peterson reacts quickly to rebound the volleyball Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Junior Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier, No. 22, prepares to serve Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the contest against Huntsville.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Junior Lady Blackhawk Olivia Labriola, No. 6, prepares to serve Tuesday, Aug. 30, to the Huntsville team.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Junior Lady Blackhawk Olivia Labriola, No. 6, reacts to the ball Tuesday, Aug. 30, to the Huntsville team.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Junior Lady Blackhawk Trinity Fox, No. 8, returns the volley Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 11, leaps to hit the volleyball Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the home game against Huntsville.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 11, reaches high for the volley Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Senior Lady Blackhawk Sydney Spears, No. 11, hits the ball over the net Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Blackhawk student fans cheer the Lady Blackhawk volleyball team Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Kasey Goldberg, No. 3, squats watching the ball to rebound it to the opposing Huntsville team Tuesday, Aug. 30.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Kasey Goldberg, No. 3, serves Tuesday, Aug. 30.


