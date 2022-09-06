Hall videotapes practices

Videotaping each of the Blackhawk football practices and games is volunteer/intern manager Kyle Hall, a former Blackhawk.

Hall graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 2020. He said he is a second-year student at NorthWest Arkansas Community College.

"The reason we video tape is so the coaches and players can learn about their opponent or to make corrections from their mistakes," Hall said, adding that he also helps the team with serving water and other football-related needs."

Hall said this is his second year working with the football team. He was a manager for the basketball team when he was in high school.

He said he wanted to be a volunteer coach and wasn't old enough. Hall said he hopes to transfer to the University of Arkansas and eventually become a football coach.