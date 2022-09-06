Events slated at library

Programs are back at the Pea Ridge Community Library!

Starting Sept. 6, all library programs will resume as normal.

Story Times, crafts, family events, and much more can be expected throughout the month of September.

There are a few really big events coming up this month, such as the Adult Watercolor Class, Make a Mini-Comic with Becca Hillburn, and Bad Art Night. Events can be found on the library's Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as in the monthly newsletter.

Editor's note: Allison Harrison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.