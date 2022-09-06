Building permits

August 2022
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Homes By Roth^1321 Bunker Dr.^$1,191.00^$386,400
Homes By Roth^1325 Bunker Dr.^$1,106.00^$352,349
Homes By Roth^1329 Bunker Dr.^$1,041.00^$326,025
Homes By Roth^2633 Fairway Circle^$1,091.00^$346,432
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2421 Graham Lane^$2,911.99^$215,056
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2419 Graham Lane^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2417 Graham Lane^$2,904.99^$212,882
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2415 Graham Lane^$2,871.99^$199,841
Kevin Felgenhauer^1729 Booker Circle^$1,546.60^$572,838
Kevin Felgenhauer^1728 Booker Circle^$1,246.00^$388,574
Kevin Felgenhauer^1714 Booker Circle^$1,246.00^$388,574
Homes By Roth^1333 Bunker Dr.^$1,143.00^$367,805
Homes By Roth^1332 Bunker Dr.^$1,053.00^$331,149
Homes By Roth^2629 Fairway Circle^$1,116.00^$356,670
Homes By Roth^2621 Fairway Circle ^$1,046.00^$328,078
Homes By Roth^2609 Fairway Circle^$1,091.00^$346,794
Homes By Roth^2616 Fairway Circle^$946.00^$288,351
Homes By Roth^1212 Bunker Dr.^$946.00^$287,627
Homes By Roth^1208 Bunker Dr.^$1,093.00^$347,639
Homes By Roth^1204 Bunker Dr.^$956.00^$292,336
Homes By Roth^1200 Bunker Dr.^$953.00^$291,491
Homes By Roth^1124 Bunker Dr.^$943.00^$287,506
Homes By Roth^1120 Bunker Dr.^$943.00^$287,989
Homes By Roth^2620 Fairway Circle^$1,056.00^$332,787
Homes By Roth^2624 Fairway Circle^$1,068.00^$337,496
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^405 Trimble Lane^$2,901.99^$211,192
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^403 Trimble Lane^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^401 Trimble Lane^$2,991.99^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^307 Trimble Lane^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^305 Trimble Lane^$2,869.99^$198,634
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2410 Graham Lane^$2,961.99^$235,463
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2412 Graham Lane^$2,991.99^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2422 Graham Lane^$3,091.99^$287,144
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^2423 Graham Lane^$2,981.99^$243,070
Clements Homes Inc.^1904 Shelby St. ^$743.00^$207,932
Clements Homes Inc.^1710 Shelby St.^$753.00^$211,313
Rausch Coleman Homes^2504 Biddie St.^$958.00^$293,423
Rausch Coleman Homes^2516 Biddie St.^$1,138.00^$365,390
Rausch Coleman Homes^2520 Biddie St.^$978.00^$301,151
Rausch Coleman Homes^2524 Biddie St.^$973.00^$299,822
Rausch Coleman Homes^2528 Biddie St.^$828.00^$241,742
Rausch Coleman Homes^2523 Biddie St.^$866.00^$256,715
Rausch Coleman Homes^2536 Biddie St.^$1,183.00^$383,019
Clements Homes Inc.^1804 Shelby St.^$723.00^$199,600
Clements Homes Inc.^830 Macdonald Dr.^$753.00^$211,313
Homes By Roth^1316 Bunker Dr.^$1,006.00^$292,336
Homes By Roth^1312 Bunker Dr.^$943.00^$287,627
Homes By Roth^1304 Bunker Dr.^$1,051.00^$330,131
Homes By Roth^2508 Fairway Circle^$1,043.00^$327,474
Homes By Roth^2512 Fairway Circle^$956.00^$292,336
Homes By Roth^2605 Fairway Circle^$1,123.00^$359,956
Homes By Roth^2601 Fairway Circle^$1,126.00^$360,801
Homes By Roth^2525 Fairway Circle^$1,101.00^$350,537
Homes By Roth^2505 Fairway Circle^$1,033.00^$323,006
Homes By Roth^2501 Fairway Circle^$1,166.00^$356,696
Rausch Coleman Homes^2540 Biddie St.^$978.00^$301,151
Rausch Coleman Homes^2545 Biddie St.^$991.00^$306,947
Rausch Coleman Homes^2549 Biddie St.^$958.00^$293,423
Clements Homes Inc.^1801 Shelby St.^$798.00^$229,425
Clements Homes Inc.^1901 Shelby St.^$798.00^$229,425
^Total Permits for Type:^60
^Total Fees for Type:^$85,986.87
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$17,796,297