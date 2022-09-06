Blackhawk boys cruise to Shiloh cross country championship

Heather Wade's highly ranked boys cross country cruised to a convincing win at the Shiloh Invitational Cross Country Championships last Saturday.

The Runnin' Hawks ran past the runner-up team Ozark Catholic by 33 points, 40-73. Green Forest was third with 79, then it was Haas Hall, 99; Gravette 102; Berryville 122; and Huntsville 149.

Junior runner Tian Grant was the No. 1 gold medal runner in the meet, striding the 5,000 meter course (3.1 miles) in 17:43 to lead the pack. Three other Hawks earned medals in the large field of competitors, with junior Troy Ferguson winning eighth in 18:51, while junior Jacob Stein was taking 11th in 19:24, and Sebastttien Mullikin finishing 15th in 19:42. The top 15 runners received medals.

Grandon Grant finished out the Hawks' winning score by taking 17th in 19:45. Noah Pruitt and Parker Tillman figured in the scoring by earning 29th and 35th places, respectively. Pruitt ran a 20:59 with Tillman clocking in at 21:35.

Other Hawk runners at the meet included: Wyatt Dodson, 47th 22:44; Isaac Cruz, 50th 23:02; Cameron Smith, 53rd 23:13; Drake Satterwhite, 54th 23:14; Preston Wheeless, 56th 23:37; Trysten Simonds, 60th 24:23; Nikolas Galbreath, 62nd 24:42; Sammy Wilkerson, 69th 26:27; and Davis Terry, 72nd 27:26.

The defending 4A-1 Conference Champion girls cross country team finished fifth with a 103 point total. Gravette won the girls meet with a near perfect 17 points, with Kingston second with 60, Shiloh third with 79 and Bergman fourth with 99.

Harley Ingram was the top Hawk at the meet, taking 16th with a time of 24:13. Ava Pippin was 20th (25:28); Emily Scott was 30th (26:25); Leah Atkins was 31st (26:28); Kylee Tidwell was 38th (28:37); and Brylee Hardy finished in 45th (32:37).

The only Blackhawk to become a medalist in the junior boys race was Cruz Porter who picked up a seventh-place medal with a 12:11 effort. The Hawks finished fifth with a score of 133. Shiloh won with 52, followed by West Fork with 76, Saint Vincent 79, Gravette 117, and Pea Ridge.

Lane Booher was 17th (13:02); Collin Slocum was 23rd (13:14); Gavin Ora was 49th (14:18); Mason Gartrell, 57th (14:40); Chandon Nichols, 66th (15:23); and Branon Jacobson, 75th (15:57).

There were two girls who medaled in the junior girls race. Breanna Walker was 10th in 14:06 and Paisley Tillman was 15th in 14:23.

Sadie Christensen just missed a medal with a 19th place in 15:02. Wrynlee Nichols was 23rd (15;28); Lilian Coles was 35th (16:09); Isabella Etzkorn 40th (16:27); Zoeyann Timmons, 44th (16:49); Zoey Hinjosa, 45th (16:52); and Bailey Walker 46th (16:55).

This week the harrier Hawks will be running in the Elkins Elks Invitational Saturday, followed by the Panther Invitational in Siloam Springs on Sept. 17.

Photographs submitted Blackhawk boys who medaled in the Shiloh Invitational Sr. High meet Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, were, from left Tian Grant,1st; Troy Ferguson, 8th; Jacob Stien, 11th; and Sebasttien Mullikin, 15th.



Photographs submitted Blackhawk boys cross country team took first place in the Shiloh Invitational Sr. High meet Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

