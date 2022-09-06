Blackhawk boys cruise to Shiloh cross country championship

Heather Wade's highly ranked boys cross country cruised to a convincing win at the Shiloh Invitational Cross Country Championships last Saturday.
The Runnin' Hawks ran past the runner-up team Ozark Catholic by 33 points, 40-73. Green Forest was third with 79, then it was Haas Hall, 99; Gravette 102; Berryville 122; and Huntsville 149.
Junior runner Tian Grant was the No. 1 gold medal runner in the meet, striding the 5,000 meter course (3.1 miles) in 17:43 to lead the pack. Three other Hawks earned medals in the large field of competitors, with junior Troy Ferguson winning eighth in 18:51, while junior Jacob Stein was taking 11th in 19:24, and Sebastttien Mullikin finishing 15th in 19:42. The top 15 runners received medals.
Grandon Grant finished out the Hawks' winning score by taking 17th in 19:45. Noah Pruitt and Parker Tillman figured in the scoring by earning 29th and 35th places, respectively. Pruitt ran a 20:59 with Tillman clocking in at 21:35.
Other Hawk runners at the meet included: Wyatt Dodson, 47th 22:44; Isaac Cruz, 50th 23:02; Cameron Smith, 53rd 23:13; Drake Satterwhite, 54th 23:14; Preston Wheeless, 56th 23:37; Trysten Simonds, 60th 24:23; Nikolas Galbreath, 62nd 24:42; Sammy Wilkerson, 69th 26:27; and Davis Terry, 72nd 27:26.
The defending 4A-1 Conference Champion girls cross country team finished fifth with a 103 point total. Gravette won the girls meet with a near perfect 17 points, with Kingston second with 60, Shiloh third with 79 and Bergman fourth with 99.
Harley Ingram was the top Hawk at the meet, taking 16th with a time of 24:13. Ava Pippin was 20th (25:28); Emily Scott was 30th (26:25); Leah Atkins was 31st (26:28); Kylee Tidwell was 38th (28:37); and Brylee Hardy finished in 45th (32:37).
The only Blackhawk to become a medalist in the junior boys race was Cruz Porter who picked up a seventh-place medal with a 12:11 effort. The Hawks finished fifth with a score of 133. Shiloh won with 52, followed by West Fork with 76, Saint Vincent 79, Gravette 117, and Pea Ridge.
Lane Booher was 17th (13:02); Collin Slocum was 23rd (13:14); Gavin Ora was 49th (14:18); Mason Gartrell, 57th (14:40); Chandon Nichols, 66th (15:23); and Branon Jacobson, 75th (15:57).
There were two girls who medaled in the junior girls race. Breanna Walker was 10th in 14:06 and Paisley Tillman was 15th in 14:23.
Sadie Christensen just missed a medal with a 19th place in 15:02. Wrynlee Nichols was 23rd (15;28); Lilian Coles was 35th (16:09); Isabella Etzkorn 40th (16:27); Zoeyann Timmons, 44th (16:49); Zoey Hinjosa, 45th (16:52); and Bailey Walker 46th (16:55).
This week the harrier Hawks will be running in the Elkins Elks Invitational Saturday, followed by the Panther Invitational in Siloam Springs on Sept. 17.