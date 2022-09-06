Benton County Jail

Monday, Aug. 29

4:19 p.m. Amanda Nicole Bivens, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court, serving two days

Tuesday, Aug. 30

12:41 a.m. Kendra Means, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, second degree endangering the welfare of a minor; false evidence of title or registration; possession of forgery device; first-degree forgery; possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance meth/cocaine; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia PDP; possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

6:44 p.m. Wynand Heyns Jr., 27, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

8:38 p.m. Breannah Roller, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, three failure to appear warrants; commercial burglary

Wednesday, Aug. 31

1:59 p.m. Jackie Dwane Lasch, 61, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts aggravated assault on a family/household member

Thursday, Sept. 1

12:55 a.m. Jessie James Dutton, 22, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, operation of vehicle without license plates/expired; driving with suspended/revoked license; insurance required

9:34 a.m. Terry James Ingalls, 51, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening

Friday, Sept. 2

10:12 a.m. Dallas Lee McKinney, 26, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, second-degree domestic battering

10:15 p.m. Amelia Marie Holliday, 39, Garfield, BCSO, public intoxication, resisting officer

Saturday, Sept. 3

12:30 p.m. Malissa Jean Maxwell, 41, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession drug paraphernalia PDP

1:37 p.m. Jessie James Dutton, 22, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

9:25 p.m. Victoria Ellen Rickerson, 27, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal contempt

10:57 p.m. Timothy RJ Lewis, 45, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act

Monday, Sept. 5

2:38 a.m. Eric Helms, 40, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear