Water districts are defined

There are defined boundaries for water districts.

The Pea Ridge Water District abuts the Gateway Water District on the east.

"This all started in the 1990s when Two-Ton was coming in and all 15 members were discussing service areas," Ken Hayes, Pea Ridge Water Utilities superintendent, said. "They're a big deal."

He said Arkansas Natural Resources governs the water resources.

City officials met with members of the Gateway Public Water Authority recently after it was discovered that a water line was extended by Gateway across a 30-acre field into the Pea Ridge Water District territory.

Hayes said he noticed the line when looking at new aerial maps of the area between Arkansas Highway 72 and Lee Town Road east of town. He said there were encroachments years ago, but this is a new two-inch line.

He said the city will eventually, as determined by need, extend an 8-inch line from Bussy to Guthrie roads that will supply subdivisions built in the area.

"Ken is a student of water and sewer. He is a professional," Perry said of Hayes.

"To me, this is a really positive thing," said Shane Perry, city attorney, explaining that the city leadership has stepped up to plan next phase in the Otter Creek basin. He said the city approved sewer lines being extended into the area providing a means for developers to tap onto for gravity flow. "We're laying infrastructure contemplating the entire basin."

"The world has changed. We're planning for the future of Pea Ridge. That is an enormous growth corridor," Perry said. "The city leaders are setting up the city for success.

"This land that was in marginalized hinterland... this is our territory. We're spending money investing in it," Perry said. "We've opened up this basin."

"We met with the Water Department Board to talk about water territories. It was a very positive, constructive meeting," Perry said.

"We want to protect our self from growth out that way obviously," Nathan See said. See, currently superintendent of the Street Department, was the sole candidate for Pea Ridge mayor. He is scheduled to take office Jan. 1, 2023. "I think it's opportunity for us to grab hold of some money and have a partnership with some guys."

"A big difference in Pea Ridge and Gateway is that we're not going into an area without fire protection," Hayes said, explaining that according to the state Health Department, the number one reason to have the water lines is fire protection. He said drinking water is secondary. "We're not going into an area with a 4-inch line... you can't fight a fire off any line smaller than 6 inches."

Hayes said every water line extension by Pea Ridge is sent to the state Health Department for approval.