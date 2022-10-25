Utility corridors reviewed

City Planning Commission members heard a report about the proposed utility corridors at their regular meeting Oct. 4.

City utility officials had met with utility company officials in August to discuss the city adopting a utility corridor mapping the easements for each utility in new developments.

The utility corridor plan has been reviewed, according to Mike Nida, Water Department utility inspector, who told city officials the plan will be sent to state officials in Little Rock before it becomes part of the department's spec book and is added to the department's web site.

Nida said it is important to maintain a bit of flexibility in the corridor plan to best meet the needs of the utility companies and developers.

In other business, Planning Commission members:

• Approved a large scale development, Storage World, 1326 Slack St.;

• Tabled a lot split, .6 acres, 1089 N. Davis St., Jack Johnson, as no one presented the request;

• Approved a lot split, 25.3 acres, Sugar Creek Road, Alan Schumacher;

• Approved the final plat, Arlington Subdivision, phase 2; and

• Tabled a home occupation request by Jacob Hansen, 696 Fox Spur, as no one appeared to present the request.