Trees are beneficial

Providing a tree canopy for the city, Pea Ridge city officials hosted a fall tree give-away sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation.

This fall, employees of Carroll Electric Cooperative joined them.

Brian Wise, new developments coordinator, said he works with commercial and residential developers in the area.

"We have arborists available," Wise said. "It's one of our policies to try our best to respect our members' land.

"We do occasionally have to cut back the right of way for vegetation management, but we try to do it in a way that's best for everyone," Wise said, adding that there are trained professionals on staff.

"We live here and we work here. This is our community, too," Wise said.

Certified arborist Brian Peterson was joined by Alan Houston and Cooper David assisting the city residents who stopped by Thursday, Oct. 20, to pick up one of the 200 trees available at no cost to the residents.

"We're here to help -- mainly to tell them how to plant them properly, proper watering schedules, help them survive," Petersen said, explaining that it takes two years to get a new tree established. He said some the trees offered -- redbuds and poplars -- need a lot of sun. Others, like the oaks, are pretty hardy in any conditions.

The benefit of planting a tree on property is not only aesthetic, but also increases property values, Petersen said. "They provide shade and some financial advantages."

Each of the trees has different qualities, Petersen said, including speed of growth and mature height.

City Street Department superintendent Nathan See said there was a good turnout for the trees.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Cooper David was one of three men from Carroll Electric available at the city tree give-away Thursday to give advice on planting trees.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Street superintendent Nathan See handed 811 information to Nadine Telgemeier at the tree giveaway Thursday, Oct. 20.



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Arborist Brian Petersen helped load trees at the Pea Ridge city tree give-away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

