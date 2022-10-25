‘The Voice of the Blackhawks’ honored

"Tackled by a flock of Hawks," declared the rich bass voice over the loudspeaker as it had for more than four decades.

"Please welcome to the field your Pea Ridge Blackhawk band," Jim Cheek announced at the half-time of the senior night game Friday, Oct. 21.

For the last time, Cheek ascended the steps to the press box at the Blackhawk Stadium. For many years, he climbed the stairs to the press box at the old Pea Bowl before the new stadium was built.

With a twinkle in his eye and a bit of a grin, Jim Cheek humbly submitted to the accolades awarded him Friday night as students, athletes, parents and school staff alike applauded his service as "The Voice of the Blackhawks" as he walked onto the field as an honorary captain accompanied by the senior football athletes. He has declined special recognition repeatedly and prefers to laud the men who work with him in the announcer's booth.

Cheek has announced Blackhawk football since 1978. He will continue to announce basketball.

A former teacher and coach, Cheek remained the consummate supporter of both high school athletics and academics. A 35-year teaching veteran, Cheek taught high school social studies at Pea Ridge for 24 years before retiring from the classroom in 1995.

Several posts on social media announced his intention to retire from announcing football. Of the 1,598 reactions on Facebook posts, there were 157 comments and numerous shares. Some of the comments were:

"Legendary announcer and a great person. Thanks for the years of being the voice of the Blackhawks." Jen Jones.

"The world of Pea Ridge football will NEVER be the same." Tina Owen.

"The Best of the Best love Mr. Cheek a great Legend." Cheryl Tillman.

"Mr Cheek is the heart soul of Pea Ridge Athletics!" Jarred Linam

"Good job! Blackhawk of 1963." Chuck Reed.

"Thank You Mr. Cheek, my kids and grandkids grew up with you calling the game and introducing the players. You will be missed. Enjoy your retirement." Linda Ford

"I believe he started my sophomore year. One of the best men I know." Fred Sutton

"He'll always be the Voice of the Blackhawk's and his pop quizzes in class always had a sports question!!" Sandy Chaffee

"You are such a wonderful asset to the community for more than just being the voice of the Blackhawks! Love you Mr. Cheek!" Ron & Kay Hill Shults

"We love you Mr. Cheek! Thank you for giving up your time to be apart of all our lives growing up in the ridge. The game will never be the same." Autumn Dalati

"Hadley will be 5th generation to hear Jim Cheek announce a football game in Pea Ridge!" Allen McBurnett.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Jim Cheek, The Voice of the Blackhawks, walked onto the field Friday night as honorary captain with the Blackhawk seniors. Cheek, retired teacher, announced his last home football game Friday, Oct 21, culminating more than four decades since he began announcing in 1978.

