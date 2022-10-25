Recollections

50 Years Ago
Pea Ridge Graphic
Vol. 7 No. 43
Thursday, Nov. 2, 1972
Pea Ridge Police Chief Ron Towle was laying the groundwork for what he hoped could be organized into a Junior Police Auxiliary.
Gary Brown, a junior, was named player of the week for the football Blackhawks. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen M. Brown.
Jackie Ford, John Brown and Darrell Bone will be members of the Jr. Police Auxiliary.
40 Years Ago
Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene
Vol. 17 No. 43
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1982
Emphasizing the importance of keeping water clean and of cooperation between federal agencies, state agencies and local citizens, Congressman John Paul Hammerschmidt formally dedicated the Pea Ridge sewer project Monday.
Only three members of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting met Thursday.
30 Years Ago
Pea Ridge Country Times
Vol. 27 No. 43
Thursday, Oct. 29, 1992
Two Pea Ridge men are seeking the new District 4 State House of Representatives seat -- Jay Hale, 53, and Randy Bryant, 33.
Pea Ridge engineer Jay Hale has donated a Top Jump machine to the Pea Ridge High School. It's a machine that can increase a basketball players' vertical jump by six or more inches.
20 Years Ago
The TIMES of Northeast Benton County
Vol. 37 No. 43
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2002
Brownie Troop 53 has many plans coming up this month, according to leader Monique Wheatley.
In honor of National Red Ribbon Week, several events have been scheduled at pea Ridge Middle School.
10 Years Ago
The TIMES of Northeast Benton County
Vol. 47 No. 43
Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012
The speed limit of otherwise non-posted streets in town will be decreased to 15 miles per hour. It was previously 25 miles.
Wrigley, a golden retriever owned by Sue Stacey, director of special education at Pea Ridge schools, brings smiles to students' faces.