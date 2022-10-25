Old Settlers Beans
Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe
Poe Collection
1 (16 oz.) can of pinto beans
2 (16 oz.) cans great northern beans
1 (16 oz.) can kidney beans
1 lg. onion
1/4 c. BBQ sauce
1/4 c. ketchup
2 T. sorghum
1/4 c. brown sugar
1/4 c. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1 lb. ground beef, cooked and drained
Combine the first four ingredients in a large pot. Mix together the next nine ingredients in a bowl.
Add the mixture to the beans. Add the ground beef to the mixture and stir well.
Cook until hot and serve.
Recipe Note: You can use any combination of beans for this recipe.
•••
