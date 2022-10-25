Old Settlers Beans

Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe

Poe Collection

1 (16 oz.) can of pinto beans

2 (16 oz.) cans great northern beans

1 (16 oz.) can kidney beans

1 lg. onion

1/4 c. BBQ sauce

1/4 c. ketchup

2 T. sorghum

1/4 c. brown sugar

1/4 c. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1 lb. ground beef, cooked and drained

Combine the first four ingredients in a large pot. Mix together the next nine ingredients in a bowl.

Add the mixture to the beans. Add the ground beef to the mixture and stir well.

Cook until hot and serve.

Recipe Note: You can use any combination of beans for this recipe.

•••

