PRHS Band earns Superior rating

The Pea Ridge High School Marching Blackhawk Band performed their 2022 competitive marching show, "The Music of Santana" at the Region 6 Marching Assessment and received a Superior Rating from all three judges, which is the highest score a band can achieve at the event.

By achieving a Superior Rating, the band qualifies to compete at the State Marching Assessment on Oct. 31 in War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"This group has improved every single day that it has stepped on the field to rehearse or perform and the entire band staff is incredibly proud of their growth, as well as the culture of excellence that they are building," said Chris Shelby, band director.

"Our goal this year has been to be 'Better Today than Yesterday, and Better Tomorrow than Today.'

"These young musicians have worked incredibly hard and sacrificed a lot of time to fulfill that goal, and their hard work is paying off," Shelby said.

The band members are thankful for the Pea Ridge School District faculty, staff, Band Boosters, parents and administration for their support, and hopes to continue to represent the city well not only at the performance in Little Rock, but in all the things that they do in the years to come.

Courtesy photographs

