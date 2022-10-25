Planning candidates to be interviewed

Home occupation requests, large scale development plans, a lot split and variance requests are on the agenda for the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Planning Commission members will also interview candidates for the vacancy on the commission.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing for the two home occupation requests during which time comments from the public concerning the requests will be heard.

The agenda items include:

• Home occupation request, 2311 Parnell St. (Heather Kenny);

• Home occupation request, 15532 Patterson Rd. (Erica Frame);

• Lot split, 1089 N. Davis St. (Jack Johnson);

• LSD Dollar General, Ark. Hwy. 94 & S. Harvey Wakefield;

• LSD Storage World, 1326 Slack St.;

• Commissioner candidate interviews;

• Variance request parking spaces Dollar General; and

• Variance request curb requirements Storage World.

The meeting, held in the council room of City Hall, is open to the public.