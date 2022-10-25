Planning candidates to be interviewed

Home occupation requests, large scale development plans, a lot split and variance requests are on the agenda for the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Planning Commission members will also interview candidates for the vacancy on the commission.
The meeting will begin with a public hearing for the two home occupation requests during which time comments from the public concerning the requests will be heard.
The agenda items include:
• Home occupation request, 2311 Parnell St. (Heather Kenny);
• Home occupation request, 15532 Patterson Rd. (Erica Frame);
• Lot split, 1089 N. Davis St. (Jack Johnson);
• LSD Dollar General, Ark. Hwy. 94 & S. Harvey Wakefield;
• LSD Storage World, 1326 Slack St.;
• Commissioner candidate interviews;
• Variance request parking spaces Dollar General; and
• Variance request curb requirements Storage World.
The meeting, held in the council room of City Hall, is open to the public.