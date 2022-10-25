Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Oct. 31

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, pinto beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 option: BBQ rib patty, baked beans

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Ham & cheese croissant, lettuce/tomato, pickle spear, sweet potato fries, strawberries or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 option: BBQ rib patty, baked beans

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 option: Country fried steak

Thursday, Nov. 3

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, broccoli & cheese, corn on the cob, strawberry bread, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Nov. 4

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, potato wedges, pineapple tidbit or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 option: Spicy chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.