OPINION: Lady Hawks in state volleyball tournament this week​

The Blackhawk volleyball team was scheduled to play Tuesday afternoon in Brookland against the Mena Bearcats in round one of the 4A State Volleyball Tournament.

Mena has a sparking 23-2 record compared to the Hawks' 16-9 mark. In games just prior to the Hawks' battle, Morrilton, 17-4, is scheduled to take on Wynne who is coming in with an 18-6 mark.

Should the Hawks come out on top of the Bearcats, they would then play the winner of Morrilton/Wynne at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Brookland.

Other games involving the Northwest Region, Shiloh (20-4) fought Bauxite (11-10) as the No. 2 seed in the tourney. On the other side of the bracket, Prairie Grove 17-7 matched up with Fountain Lake (15-6) while Farmington (13-10) is to play Arkadelphia (14-8).

Blackhawk 4A Northwest Volleyball

Final volleyball standings

Shiloh^13-0

Pea Ridge^11-2

Farmington^9-4

Gravette^9-4

Prairie Grove^8-5

Huntsville^6-7

Berryville^3-10

Gentry^1-12

MaxPreps/CBS 5A poll

5A West Football

Shiloh and Prairie Grove have a lock on playoff berths with Harrison and Farmington locked in a tie for the third seed, with Alma just a game back.

Prairie Grove and Shiloh are locked in a tie in the district with 5-0 marks. Only one team will be on top after Friday with Prairie Grove taking on Shiloh at the battlefield in the battle of unbeatens.

Last week, it was the offense winning games with the four winners averaging nearly 50 points in offense. Harrison crushed Dardanelle 56-13, Shiloh rolled over Farmington 51-30, Prairie Grove hammered Alma 45-30, with Pea Ridge dominating Clarksville 47-14.

Other games this week involving 5A West teams will see Pea Ridge invading Farmington, Dardanelle hosting Alma and Clarksville hosting Harrison.

5A West league standings

Shiloh^5-0

Prairie Grove^5-0

Harrison^3-2

Farmington^3-4

Alma^2-3

Pea Ridge^1-4

Dardanelle^1-4

Clarksville^0-5

MaxPreps/CBS

5A Football poll

Oct. 26, 2022

1. Shiloh^7-1

2. Robinson^7-1

3. LR Mills^7-1

4. LR Parkview^6-2

5. Hot Springs^6-2

6. Camden^6-2

7. Farmington^5-3

8. Valley View^7-1

9. Wynne^6-2

10. Magnolia^5-3

11. Prairie Grove^7-1

12. Harrison^5-3

13. Pine Bluff^5-3

14. Batesville^6-2

15. Morrilton^6-2

16. Nettleton^7-1

17. Vilonia^4-4

18. Beebe^4-4

19. White Hall^3-5

20. Alma^5-3

21. Batesville Southside^4-4

22. Maumelle^3-5

23. PB Watson Chapel^1-7

24. Dardanelle^3-5

25. HS Lakeside^2-6

26. Pea Ridge^3-5

27. Texarkana^2-6

28. Forrest City^1-7

29. Brookland^1-7

30. Hope^1-7

31. Clarksville^0-8

32. DeQueen^0-8

33. Paragould^1-7

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The TIMES. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The TIMES at [email protected]