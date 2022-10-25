Obituaries for the Oct. 26, 2022, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Glenn Allen Boone

Glenn Allen Boone, 59, of Malden, Mo., died Oct. 12, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born April 16, 1963, in Pontiac, Mich., to John Orvle Boone and Lida Mitchell Boone.

He played baseball and softball in high school, hunting and fishing was his life, spending time with his friends, children and grandchildren, playing poker, playing pool and yard sales. He was a forklift driver for Tyson Foods.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lloyd Boone; and a sister, Sharon L. Morey.

Survivors are two daughters, Whitney Montgomery ( Nathan ) of Pineville, Mo., and Kailee Boone of Pea Ridge; three grandchildren, Madison, Lydia and Hannah Montgomery; two sisters, Ida Smith of Daytona, Fla., and Loretta Maddox of Clarkton, Mo.; and many friends and extended family.

Zelda Lavon Horton

Zelda Lavon Horton, 83, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 22, 2022, in her home in Pea Ridge. She was born July 7, 1939, in Barry County, Mo. , to Bryce Clint Banks and Virble Lavelle Fletcher Banks.

She was a 1957 graduate of Washburn (Mo.) High School, worked for RTW and was a janitor for the Pea Ridge School District.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delbert "Buster" Horton to whom she was married Aug. 2, 1957; son, Rodney Horton; grandson James Rust; and two great-granddaughters, Nola Rust and Chevelle Rust.

Survivors are her daughter, Karen Rust of Pea Ridge; daughter-in-law, Cathy Horton of Pea Ridge; three grandsons, Chris Rust, Austin Horton and Jake Horton; a granddaughter, Katie Rust; a sister, Betty Patterson of Powell, Mo.; and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Patricia Lea 'Pat' Orrick

Patricia Lea "Pat" Orrick, 88, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 22, 2022, in her home. She was born April 23, 1934, in Rogers, Ark., to William Royal McCartney and Golda Jewell Cooper McCartney.

She was a member of the Lunch Buddy program for Pea Ridge Schools. She enjoyed collecting dolls and angels, making arts and crafts, working in her flower/vegetable garden and traveling. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge and was a Sunday School teacher for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Keith Orrick who passed on Dec. 25, 1989; son-in-law, Ken Milczarski; and brother, Bobby McCartney.

Survivors are her daughter, Johnette Milczarski of Pea Ridge; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, J.R. Orrick and Ruth of Rogers; and many cousins and friends in the community and church.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Funeral is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Carol June Watkins

Carol June Watkins ,75, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 23, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

Services are pending with Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

