Little Miss Pea Ridge is Miss Arkansas Princess; visits tree give-away

Aria Butler, Little Miss Pea Ridge, recently won the Miss Arkansas Princess title for the National American Miss program. She stopped by the tree give-away recently and talked with Nathan See, Street Department superintendent. Aria, 7, is the daughter of Eli and Micki Butler.
Little Miss Pea Ridge is Miss Arkansas Princess; visits tree give-awayby Annette Beard | October 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Print Headline: Aria visits tree project
