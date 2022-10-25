TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Hay bales dot the fields east of Pea Ridge with the old city water tower in the background about two miles away from Miser Road. Over the past 15 years, many pastures and hay fields have been rezoned and become residential subdivisions in the area around Pea Ridge, once a farming community.

Print Headline: Fall hay harvest baled

