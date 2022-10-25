Blackhawks honor seniors; dominate Clarksville 47-14

The Blackhawks were a 5-point favorite coming into last Friday's 5A-West conference game with the Clarksville Panthers.

The Hawks' defense, special teams play and kicking teams helped turn a trick in that both Pea Ridge and Clarksville played on the Panthers end of the field for all of the first half, and nearly all of the game, leading to a relatively easy victory for the locals.

In fact, Pea Ridge didn't take a single snap on their side of the field until early in the fourth quarter, from their own 48. On the next play, the Hawks crossed the midfield stripe. Only on two other occasions in the fourth period, did the Hawks start from their end of the field.

Quarterback Gavin Dixon had a big night passing, accumulating 146 yards on 11 completions, rushing for 73 yards on five carries, scoring two touchdowns while passing for two others. Seth Foster ran for 58 yards on just five carries, scoring once.

It was Dixon's fake hand-off then sprint up the middle that rang up the first score of the game just 17 seconds in. The 48-yard scoring jaunt was set up by a kickoff return hand-off from Jonathan Lyons to Seth Foster that netted 32 yards to get the Hawks into the Panthers' side of the field before the first offensive snap of the ball. Dixon's scamper gave the Hawks a 6-0 lead with 11:43 left in the first.

The Hawks held on their first defensive series, with the Hawks offense driving to the Panther 5 on 7-yard runs by Dixon and Foster as well as completed passes to Kayden Rains and Brayden Wright. However, a turnover stopped the drive.

The Panthers would only cross the midfield stripe once in the first half, but it was a 68-yard run by the Clarksville tailback to temporarily give the visitors a lead, a 7-6 advantage with 4:19 showing.

A good run back on the Panther kickoff put the Hawks in business on the Clarksville 43. The Hawks lost yards on the first play but got 10 yards back on a pass from Dixon to Caden Thompson. Facing a fourth and 7 from the Clarksville 40, Dixon threw a pass to Jonathan Lyons in the end zone between two defenders to get the lead right back. A 2-point PAT pass from Dixon to Wright extended the lead to 14-7 just before the end of the quarter.

Clarksville ran off 10 plays to start their next drive, but managed to only pick up 24 yards in the process, forcing a punt on fourth and 7 from their own 44. Lyons caught the 40-yard punt and ran it back to the original line of scrimmage to give the Hawks excellent field position.

The Panthers were caught with pass interfering on first down, with Dixon dashing for 14 yards on the next play to get the ball down to the Panther 15. Dixon flipped an 8-yarder to Wright on first down, then ran it in himself two plays later to boost the lead to 21-7 with 7:28 left in the half. Damian Trejo booted the PAT for the extra point.

The Hawks defense hung two huge losses on the Panthers on the next two plays that eventually led to a punt on fourth and 46 from the Clarksville 7.

Fletcher caught a Dixon pass for 8 yards on first down, with Rains snagging an 11-yarder on the next play for a first down on the Panther 19. Penalties and sacks pushed the Hawks back, until it was fourth and 16 from the Panther 23. Trejo came on to attempt a 39-yarder into the wind, and the sophomore kicker was on the mark, extending the lead to 24-7 just two minutes before the half.

The Hawks kicked short on the ensuing play, with the ball batted around until getting covered by the Hawks on the Panther 28. On second down, Dixon was scrambling, eluding would be tacklers, breaking free just in time to see an open Rains nears the goal line. The senior receiver took the pass and blasted into the end zone with just a minute left in the half. Trejos' kick was true and the Hawks led 31-7.

The Hawks kicked off to start the second half, and the defense again kept the guests bottled up on their end of the field, forcing a turnover after a fourth down attempt failed on the Panther 48. Foster ripped off an 11-yarder to start the possession, and a 9-yard pass caught by Wright followed by a 9-yard pass catch from Cody Morales put the Hawks on the 11-yard line.

Penalties and mistakes left the Hawks in a fourth and 20 jam on the Panther 21. Trejo stepped and the deadly kicker again scored deep, hitting a 38-yarder for a 34-7 lead with 5:43 left in the third.

With the Hawks clearing their benches, the Panthers launched a time consuming 16-play drive that ended in a 1-yard rushing score for the Panthers. Their kick was accurate, slicing the lead down to 34-14 with just 10:28 left in the game.

After the kickoff, Fletcher caught a 9-yarder to the Clarksville 43. Foster took the next hand-off and ran for the house, racing by numerous defenders to get to the end zone with 9:23 left in the game for a 40-14 advantage.

The Hawks defense put the guests into a fourth and 14 hole at the Panther 40, but the visitors went for it anyway. Senior defensive back Luke Vandermolen intercepted the fourth-down pass just into Pea Ridge territory, weaving and outrunning defenders on a 60-yard pick six touchdown. Trejos' kick at the 8:01 mark set the final score at 47-14.

Cade Mann got to carry the ball five times in the Hawks' last possession, picking up 47 yards in the process. Fletcher also got to carry the ball twice, with the receiver rushing for 12 yards.

This was the final home game for the Hawks with two road games looming against tough opponents in Farmington and Harrison. Both teams are likely playoff teams so the Hawks will have their hands full.

