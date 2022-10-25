Blackhawk runners grab 1st and 2nd team trophies

Coach Heather Wade's running Hawks took home a runner-up trophy as well as a championship one at the Lions Thrive Cross Country Invitational last week in Rogers.

The junior girls ran away with the team title in their division, with the varsity boys claiming a runner-up trophy behind 6A Rogers. The varsity girls finished fourth with the junior boys taking a sixth place team score.

Both varsity teams had the Hawks' best scorers with senior Grandon Grant grabbing second individually overall in his 5K race (16:41) with RyLee Raines finishing second in the varsity girls 5K in 20:10. The top runners in the junior high two-mile run were Brenna Walker (13:46) and Cruz Porter (11:42) who won identical fifth place medals in their respective divisions.

The junior girls won with 38, followed by Farmington 65, Prairie Grove 67, Harrison 68 and Shiloh 128. Farmington won the junior boys title with 53, followed by Shiloh 59, Gravette 74, Rogers 107, Harrison 120, Pea Rodge 133, Prairie Grove 141 and Lifeway 194.

Rogers won the senior boys title with 32, with Pea Ridge next in line with 69, then Tyson 86, Gravette 123, Ozark Catholic 131 and Farmington 181. Rogers also won the senior girls, this time with 22, followed by Gravette 61, Tyson 148, Pea Ridge 151, Greenland 155, Harrison 158, Berryville 176, Shiloh 178, Prairie Grove 180 and Ozark Catholic 196.

Three other Hawk runners made the top 15 in their respective races with Tian Grant taking a boys' varsity third (16:45) with junior girls runner Paisley Tillman finishing 10th (14:31) just ahead of 10th overall Ava Larkin (15:17).

Rounding out the varsity boys results were: Troy Ferguson, 21st (17:57); Sebasttien Mullikin, 28th (18:24), Jacob Stein, 29th (18:29); Noah Pruitt, 45th (19:37); and Zachary Etzkorn, 53rd (20:00).

The senior girls in the scoring column were: Harley Ingram, 24th (24:08); Emily Scott, 40th (24:28); Ava Pippin, 52nd (25:40); Brylee Hardy, 62nd (27:20); Kylee Tidwell, 65th (27:36); and Raelynn Raines, 70th (29:47).

The remaining scorers for the junior girls were: Bailey Walker, 19th (15:30); Zoey Hinjosa, 20th (15:30); Ashlyn Henson, 21 (15:34); and Isabelle Etzkorn, 30th (16:16). The junior boys scoring lineup included: Collin Slocum, 34th (13:17); Mason Gartrell, 35th, (13:19); Gavin Ora, 38th, (13:27), Hudson Winkley, 43rd (13:37); Lane Booher, 45th (13:39); and Trenton Russell, 61st (14:49).

The meet at Rogers was the last regularly scheduled meet of the 2022 season, with the 4A-1 Conference/District being held Tuesday in Huntsville.

The varsity boys and girls will put the cap on their season at the State 4A State Cross Country Championships to be held the following week in Hot Springs, Ark.

Courtesy photograph Before race smiles of junior high Blackhawk boys at the Lions Thrive Invitational.



Courtesy photograph Lions Thrive Invitational before race smiles — the senior high boys placed 2nd place.



Courtesy photograph Lions Thrive Invitational junior high girls individual medalists were, from left: Brenna Walker, fourth, and Paisley Tillman, eighth. Senior high individual medalist for the girls was Rylee Raines who won second place. Her photograph was not available.



Courtesy photograph Lions Thrive Invitational before race smiles! The junior high girls won 1st place.



Courtesy photograph Lions Thrive Invitational senior high boys individual medalists were, from left: Tian Grant third and Grandon Grant, second.

