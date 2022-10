Benton County

Oct. 19

Omesh Bhardwaj, 27, and Jessica Erin Parsons, 29, both of Garfield

Carl Christopher Fortey, 43, Wittering, Peterborough, Great Britain, and Melany Gayle Frost, 42, Garfield

Cory Wayne Standridge, 31, and Aleeya Renea Walker, 27, both of Pea Ridge