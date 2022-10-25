Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Oct. 18

4:09 p.m. Haley Ann Hartman, 24, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; hold for Carroll County Sheriff's Office

4:11 p.m. Dalton Ross Evans, 28, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; hold for Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday, Oct. 19

7:20 p.m. Joshua Michael Presley, 44, Pea Ridge by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance

Thursday, Oct. 20

3:20 p.m. Katherine Valerio, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court

7:22 p.m. Jackie Birge Jr., Gateway, by Siloam Springs Police, failure to appear

Friday, Oct. 21

1 a.m. Ronnie Robert Green, 71, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear by Benton County

3:44 p.m. David Castillo, 47, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, second-degree domestic battering

11:41 p.m. Cody Shane DeShields, 33, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections

Saturday, Oct. 22

1:49 p.m. Daniel Thomas Zierhart, 32, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, two failure to appear

7:05 p.m. Miguel Antonio Nerio-Cornejo, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, violation of Omnibus DWI Act

9 p.m. Tessa Marie Black, 25, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

9:32 p.m. Michael Martin David Black, 25, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Sunday, Oct. 23

1:32 a.m. Tristan Hall, 20, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Monday, Oct. 24

2:50 a.m. Adrian Hernandez, 28, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, revocation of probation/parole; first drug-driving under the influence; non-financial identity fraud, insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia

4:01 a.m. Karah Lynn Melton, 21, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear