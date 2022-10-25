TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.
Wooden rail fences delineate the former farm fields on the land now part of the Pea Ridge National Military Park which provides a picturesque spot for hikers and bikers.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
New concrete rails replicate the wooden rails fences at the Pea Ridge National Military Park near the eastern overlook. The concrete rails are expected to last longer than the wooden rails. Leaves of hardwood trees are turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view on the park.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Autumn is a good time to experience the Pea Ridge National Military Park. The golden tufts of grasses were illuminated in the afternoon sunlight against the backdrop of colorful oak, maple, walnut and hickory leaves.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Field stone, brown leaves, fallen limbs provide a picturesque scene near the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
A young white-tail deer stopped eating to watch the bikers and hikers along the tour road at the Pea Ridge National Military Park Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Print Headline: Autumn reds, golds on display at PRNMP
