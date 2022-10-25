Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Local Publications Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Autumn reds, golds on display at PRNMP

by Annette Beard | October 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.

Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.

photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Wooden rail fences delineate the former farm fields on the land now part of the Pea Ridge National Military Park which provides a picturesque spot for hikers and bikers.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard New concrete rails replicate the wooden rails fences at the Pea Ridge National Military Park near the eastern overlook. The concrete rails are expected to last longer than the wooden rails. Leaves of hardwood trees are turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view on the park.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Autumn is a good time to experience the Pea Ridge National Military Park. The golden tufts of grasses were illuminated in the afternoon sunlight against the backdrop of colorful oak, maple, walnut and hickory leaves.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Field stone, brown leaves, fallen limbs provide a picturesque scene near the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
photo TIMES photograph by Annette Beard A young white-tail deer stopped eating to watch the bikers and hikers along the tour road at the Pea Ridge National Military Park Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Print Headline: Autumn reds, golds on display at PRNMP

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Attorney General Alert: October 29 is Prescription Drug Take Back Day
UN weather agency: Greenhouse gases reach new record in 2021
by The Associated Press
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
by The Associated Press
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
by The Associated Press
4 charged in John Street murder; juveniles also suspected
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT