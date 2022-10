About 200 children are registered for the fall season for the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Board members include Lisa Tolan, Shanna Bernosky and Michelle Nunley, who are encouraging more people to join.

The organization has been operating in Pea Ridge since 2015 and sponsors both spring and fall seasons. Parents volunteer as coaches.

Games are played on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

For more information, go to www.pearidgethundersoccer.con,