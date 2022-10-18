Seeking donations for scholarships

Donations to the Pea Ridge High School Alumni Association are foundational to scholarships given to PRHS graduating seniors every May.

A "donation challenge campaign" is underway thanks to a $5,000 donation from an anonymous donor.

"We want to challenge the other graduates," said Terry Dean, vice president of the Alumni Association. "We'd love to see a challenge between graduating classes or individuals."

The Alumni Board will promote this challenge until Dec. 15, 2022.

"In years past, we've given $13,000 in scholarships to the students," Dean said. The past couple of years, the association has only had enough money to give about $5,000 in scholarships "because our funds have dwindled."

"The organization is going to try to expand its programs to try to include teacher grants and ... even community projects involving students," he said. "There is a lot of potential for us."

Dean met with school superintendent Keith Martin to discuss various options, he said.

Anyone who graduated from PRHS, attended PRHS or was a teacher or staff member is welcome to join the Alumni Association which is a 501C3.

"Even if they join with a $10 membership, it will give them a benefit," Dean said.

A 1975 graduate of PRHS, Dean is an accountant. He recently retired and returned to the area after living in the Tulsa region for years.

The purpose of the Alumni Association is to facilitate reunion activities among the alumni of PRHS, to celebrate the school's heritage in community life and to apply the resources available among alumni toward supporting and strengthening the educational, civic and social programs of the high school.

Since its inception in 2007, the PRHS Alumni Association has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to graduating PRHS seniors.

"This scholarship program has been the association's primary vehicle to give back to the community and to the school that educated and has given so much to so many students," Dean said. "The Alumni Board recognizes the need to support the students and wants to ensure that they are given opportunities for success in post-secondary education, whether in college, trade schools or specialized training."

He said funds have been raised in years past through membership dues, bean dinners, pie auctions and donations. "Unfortunately, donations have been down in the last couple of years, prompting the alumni Board to encourage fellow alums to give back," he said.

It is the hope of the members of the board to expand the number of scholarships awarded annually.

"We are asking all PRHS graduates to get involved and support the campaign by making a donation," he said.

For information, contact Terry Dean at [email protected] or call him at 479-249-7225.