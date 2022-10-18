Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 42

Thursday, Oct. 26, 1972

Miss Yvonne Snow, PRHS senior, was selected by members of the Blackhawks football team as the homecoming queen Friday. Attendants were Billy Snow, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill M. Snow, and Terri Lynn Wright, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Wright. Robert Goins and Darrell David escorted her.

Pea Ridge voters will be asked to approve a $375,000 bond issue to construct and equip a new gymnasium, make additions and improvements to the existing elementary school and make additions and improvements to all school facilities.

A tangible sign of the growth of the community is the fact that the Bank of Pea Ridge just passed the $3 million mark in assets.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 42

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1982

Congressman John Paul Hammerschmidt will make the formal dedication of the Pea Ridge sewer project Monday at the E.H. building.

Pea Ridge City Council set pay for aldermen, the mayor and the recorder. The pay, starting January 1983, was set at $25 per regularly scheduled meeting attended.

Gov. Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton visited with Fred McKinney in Pea Ridge this week.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 42

Thursday, Oct. 22, 1992

Gary. Jackson of Hight & Jackson presented the finalized plans for an eight-room addition to the elementary school to the School Board.

Pea Ridge High School Homecoming Queen Stephanie Goins was presented. She was escorted by her father, Johnny Goins.

In a continuing effort to coordinate the Pea Ridge Neighborhood Crime Watch, Police Chief Art Croswell met with interested townspeople at City Hall.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 42

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2002

More than 45 Pea Ridge residents caught a glimpse of the city's future at the City Council meeting Tuesday. In an open meeting, Dr. David Glasser of the University of Arkansas Community design Center and his team of students and faculty presented preliminary findings from their two months of study.

For the first time since its incorporation in 188, Garfield has a race for mayor. According to records, Wanda Mahurin, long-time mayor, said no more than one person has aspired to the post in the same year until now.

Joey Wiltgen ran 47 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-20 introduction to smashmouth football by the Pea Ridge Blackhawks to the Decatur Bulldogs Friday.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 42

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012

Radar flew over a 60-inch jump Saturday at the 24th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump.

New scarves, gloves, hats, mittens and socks for kids in need in the community are being collected in the "Warm Fuzzies for Kids" project by the Pea Ridge Optimist Club.

Neil Armstrong (aka Devon Garcia) was one of many persons portrayed by fifth-grade students Tuesday during a Living Wax Museum put on by the literacy students of Mrs. Meagan Hussain at Pea Ridge Intermediate School.