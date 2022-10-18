PRHS Choir members in All Region Honors Choir

The Pea Ridge High School choir students auditioned for the All Region Honor Choir Oct. 1.

This audition included all schools in the region regardless of size or classification. More than 1,000 students auditioned from more than 10 different school districts.

Nine talented Pea Ridge singers qualified for the region honor choir and will perform at the Arend Arts Center on Nov. 5, according to choir director Sara Eubanks. Additionally, five of these students scored high enough to represent Pea Ridge High School at the state honor choir auditions in February.

"This is a very prestigious achievement! Our senior high choir students worked very hard for this audition. They have implemented valuable skills that they will use for a lifetime. I am so proud of them!" Eubanks said.