Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Oct. 24

Breakfast: Apple ftrudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, broccoli salad, cherry tomatoes, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, garden salad, seasons corn, salsa, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole grain roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Waffles, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, apple slices or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, cookie & fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.